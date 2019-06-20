Services
San Tan Valley - Roger Dale Sponseller, 73, of San Tan Valley, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. Roger was born November 27, 1946 in Mansfield, OH and was the son of Phyllis Foster Hicks. He is survived by his daughter Donna Sponseller Milne (husband Dean Milne), his daughter Kathleen Sponseller, his son Robin Sponseller, his youngest daughter Andrea Sponseller, his youngest son Eric Sponseller (wife Katelynn Sponseller), his three grandchildren Kordell, Andre, and Ashton, and his two loving dogs Pumpernickle and Betty. Roger joined the army at the very young age of 17. He served in the military for three years and received a Bronze Star for heroic achievement during his tours in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the army he served as a civilian contractor with the Vietnam Air Force. He then worked for Hughes Helicopters in Indonesia and supervised a pilot/helicopter mechanic training school. Following that he was employed by McDonnell Douglas Helicopter Company in Korea as a Technical Representative. After retiring from McDonnell Douglas he took time off to raise his son, Eric, before returning to the education field as a scorer and then manager of hundreds of scorers of standardized tests. Roger was a loving father and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved and remembered always.

A memorial service was held June 15 at the Mountain View Funeral Home Chapel, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Pinal County Animal Care & Control, 1150 S. Eleven Mile Corner Rd., Casa Grande, AZ 85194, 520-509-3555.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 20, 2019
