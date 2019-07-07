|
|
Roger J. Longfield
Peoria - Roger J. Longfield, 84, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born December 8, 1934 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was the son of James and Margaret Longfield. He served in the Navy (1952-1955) on the Destroyer USS Allen M. Sumner as a Torpedo-man during the Korean War. He married the love of his life Elaine (Vugteveen) in 1959 and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1964 where he enjoyed a long career in the Printing Industry. Roger was an avid outdoorsman spending his time hunting, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed gardening and sharing his tomatoes with his family and friends. He also liked watching and supporting local sports but his real love was NASCAR. He had a lifetime involvement with the local church and was a member of Christ's Church of the Valley at the time of his death. He will be remembered for his gentle spirit and warm easy smile. Roger's loyalty and dedication to his family was apparent. He was always eager to help even as his health declined.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret; brother, Adrian Stehower (Anne) and sister Carol Churchard (Wallace).
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Elaine (Vugteveen), his children Craig (Patty) and David, his grandchildren Kristy Hunt (James) and Kelly Roberson (Robert) and great-grandchildren Payton, Logan, Jackson, Landon, Nathan and Braelyn.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 10am at Christ's Church of the Valley 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Foundation Fighting Blindness.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019