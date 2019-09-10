Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
15410 S. 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Dulworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Dulworth


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger L. Dulworth Obituary
Roger L. Dulworth

Maricopa - Roger L. Dulworth-born In San Diego on 05/26/1946 to Denver & Ozella Dulworth. Roger passed away on September 5, 2019 surrounded by his Daughter & Son In Law.Roger married on September 1, 1983

to Margaret (who passed away Sept, 5 2008) He was a Harley Davidson & sports car enthusiast & even when he couldn't drive anymore you'd see him flying down the road on his little scooter with the wind blowing in his hair. Survived by Siblings; Darrell, Eddy, Larry & Sister Jerrie, Daughter; Cynthia Son in law; Hector, Grandchildren; Vannesa, Hector, Leslie & a multitude of loving & caring friends. Services are Saturday September 14th at 2pm at; Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (15410 S. 5th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85045)
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now