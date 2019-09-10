|
Roger L. Dulworth
Maricopa - Roger L. Dulworth-born In San Diego on 05/26/1946 to Denver & Ozella Dulworth. Roger passed away on September 5, 2019 surrounded by his Daughter & Son In Law.Roger married on September 1, 1983
to Margaret (who passed away Sept, 5 2008) He was a Harley Davidson & sports car enthusiast & even when he couldn't drive anymore you'd see him flying down the road on his little scooter with the wind blowing in his hair. Survived by Siblings; Darrell, Eddy, Larry & Sister Jerrie, Daughter; Cynthia Son in law; Hector, Grandchildren; Vannesa, Hector, Leslie & a multitude of loving & caring friends. Services are Saturday September 14th at 2pm at; Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (15410 S. 5th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85045)
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 10, 2019