Roger S. Robinson
Paradise Valley - Roger S. Robinson Ph.D., businessman, community leader, teacher and mentor died peacefully in his Paradise Valley home at the age of 92 on March 15, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. For over 50 years, following time in the Navy and graduation from Harvard University, Roger successfully created and operated a multi-unit entertainment and recreation enterprise in Michigan. During this time he oversaw all aspects of the organization including management and operations, expanding to new locations, strategic planning, marketing, ?nances, and personnel.
While managing his business, Roger synchronously enhanced his management and leadership skills by pursuing his formal education obtaining advanced degrees from Wayne State, Michigan State, and Walden Universities, and Harvard's Advanced Management Program. Roger relished sharing his expertise and knowledge with nonpro?ts becoming an active member of DESC (Detroit Executive Service Corps) as well as other local nonpro?ts.
Success provided Roger with the proverbial offer one could not refuse and he moved to Phoenix in 1999. There, he pursued his vision of combining his entrepreneurial and academic experience, for the bene?t of both nonpro?ts and for-pro?t enterprises, to help them pursue their dreams, visions, missions, and values. In ful?llment of this goal he has been an active member of ESCAZ (Executive Service Corps of Arizona-clients included Phoenix Indian Center & Drug Free AZ) as well as American Cancer Society (Relay for Life-event chair) and SCORE ® (Counselors to America's Small Business), a resource partner of the SBA, for whom he conducts business-planning seminars in addition to mentoring clients. He also served as a committee member and board member of numerous philanthropic and community organizations.
Roger was a faculty member at colleges and universities in Michigan and Arizona teaching a variety of management courses including general management, strategic management, organizational behavior, and ethics.
Avid art collectors, he and his wife Janet are members of the Clay Leaders of America at the ASU Art Museum as well as the Phoenix Art Museum. In his 80s, Roger found time to write a collection of poems and to learn woodworking.
Roger is survived by his loving wife Janet, and his grateful blended family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death, by his beloved wife, Blanche, with whom he was married for 42 years.
A memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday March 22, 2019 at Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ.
The family requests that any donations in his honor be made to The JoyBus Diner, 3375 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85028. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019