Roger Skiles Turner
Roger Skiles Turner

Sun City West - Roger Skiles Turner, 85, died July 9, 2020, in Prescott Valley, AZ Born October 1, 1934, in Lincoln, NE. Retired to Sun City West, AZ in 1999. Member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 265. Member of Sun City West RV and Jeep Clubs. Avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. Lived his dream of skydiving at 80 years old. Devoted caregiver to wife until her death in 2014. Survived by companion Diane Thoene; daughters, Kathryn (Mark) Lowman; Kristine (Grant) Story; Karilyn (Daniel) Vestecka; grandchildren Jeffrey, Kimberly, Jessica, Joshua, Kyle, Erin and Sean; great-grandchildren Josiah, Jeremiah and Brynlee. Preceded in death by his wife, Aldine and parents Glenn & Elizabeth Turner. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials to Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, Sun City West, AZ




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
