Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Varah Long Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Varah Long Sr. Obituary
Roger Varah Long, Sr.

Mesa - Roger V. Long, Sr. passed away peacefully on his birthday, August 23, 2019, after losing his courageous battle with cancer. Roger is survived by his three children - Roger, Christi Anne, and Kaelen, and his two grandchildren - Scott and Audrey.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26th at Paradise Memorial Gardens at 9300 E Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Roger, and honor his special way of giving to others, may make gifts in his memory to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -