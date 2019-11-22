|
|
Roger Varah Long, Sr.
Mesa - Roger V. Long, Sr. passed away peacefully on his birthday, August 23, 2019, after losing his courageous battle with cancer. Roger is survived by his three children - Roger, Christi Anne, and Kaelen, and his two grandchildren - Scott and Audrey.
A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26th at Paradise Memorial Gardens at 9300 E Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Roger, and honor his special way of giving to others, may make gifts in his memory to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019