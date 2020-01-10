|
Roger Wayne Jackson
Roger Wayne Jackson, 74, passed peacefully away December 9, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 52 years, his son Robert Michael, his daughter Krysten Amber (Jordyn Yates), son Kevin Wayne (Rebecca), five grandchildren: Rylee Goodfellow, Jaxyn and Londyn Yates, Roger and Johnny Jackson, and brother Michael (Carolyn). Preceding him in death were his parents Bill and Inez Jackson. Roger was born in Ajo, AZ, on January 23, 1945. He met his wife Linda when they were freshmen at Grand Canyon College. He began his career in education teaching in the Glendale Elementary District but was drafted into the army where he served in the 529th MP honor guard unit in Heidelberg, Germany. After his service he got his administration degree from ASU, and worked as assistant principal and then principal in the Glendale district. He retired in 2000 while principal at Isaac Imes school in Glendale. In retirement he was active working for ASU West, Kids at Hope, and substitute teacher. He loved all aspects of education but mostly the kids.
Services will be at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Thursday, January 23 at one p.m. and a Celebration of Life, four p.m., at First Southern Baptist Church Sahuaro Ranch, 10250 N. 59th Ave. In lieu of flowers donate to the American Liver Foundation in his name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 19, 2020