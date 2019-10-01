|
|
Roland Daniel Batchelor, Jr
Hawthorne - Roland Daniel Batchelor, Jr. born on December 29, 1941 in Hawthorne, California and passed away on September 27, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Roland is survived by his wife, Linda Rae Batchelor and children Les (Ronda) Batchelor, John (Rocio) Batchelor, Mike (Celeste) Batchelor, Ken (Amanda) Batchelor, Bill (Amanda) Batchelor, Jeff Batchelor, Matt Batchelor and son-in-law Gary Wood. He also has 24 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland Daniel Batchelor, Sr. and Marion Irene Batchelor and his daughter Suzann Marie Wood. A visitation and funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Preston Ward Building 6655 E Preston Mesa, Arizona 85215, beginning at 10:00 am. A Veteran's graveside service will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 9:00 am at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek, Arizona. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The , 8180 Greensboro Drive McLean, VA 22102. Arrangements made by A Legacy Funeral Home - Mesa.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019