Roland "Jerry" Hill, 84, passed away on October 26, 2019. He was born in Bronx, NY and moved to Phoenix from Long Island, NY in 1971. Jerry's passions were boating (sail and motor) and, more recently, classic cars.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his sister, Patricia Panepinto of Monroe Township, NJ; and his three stepchildren, Kelly Hylton, Sheila Stockslader and Matthew (Jennifer) Stockslader, all of Rochester, NY.

Services will be private. The family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by Hospice of the Valley, as well as the companionship and invaluable help of his close friend, Robert Decato.

Donations in Roland's name to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org/donate) or to the Arizona Humane Society (azhumane.org/donate) would be appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
