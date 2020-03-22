|
Roland Wesley James
Roland was born May 10, 1945 to Helen and Frederick James in Williston North Dakota. The James family lived nearby in Alexander, ND. Roland graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota and served in the United States Air Force. Roland was active in Democratic politics and ran for Corporation Commissioner in 2002. Prior to that, he had worked for the commission for 14 years assisting Renz Jennings. He worked on causes such as climate change, sanctuary movement & non nuclear power. He is survived by his daughter, Jennie L. James, his sister, Lois Costello and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial get together will be in a couple months in Tucson AZ, for more info email
[email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020