Rolland Joseph Deitte
Scottsdale - Rolland (Rollie) Joseph Deitte passed away at the age of 87 on February 18, 2019 at his home in Scottsdale, AZ surrounded by his loving family. He was born to George and Leona (Wegner) Deitte on September 3, 1931 in Fond du Lac, WI. Rollie grew up in Fond du Lac and graduated from Goodrich High School. He served in the Air Force and was stationed in Germany for 3 years. When he returned from serving his country, he began working in the family business - Edith's Bridal. After 15 years of working for the company, he purchased Edith's. During these years, he worked tirelessly for his community. He served as president of the Association of Commerce and was a member of Rotary. He made a huge impact on the community with his civic leadership. In 1989, Rollie married the love of his life, Sharon Senger. For several years, they resided in Fond du Lac watching their family grow. In 1991 they chose to leave the WI winters, and moved to Phoenix, AZ where they have lived for the past 28 years enjoying beautiful sunrises and sunsets together. After moving to Arizona, Rollie pursued a new career and obtained his real estate license. He advanced quickly and became a partner in a large commercial real estate company. He was dedicated to his work and retired at the age of 79. He had a special gift of working with people and helping them be successful and believe in themselves. He was a loving, kind, and gracious man who worked hard to encourage his children to achieve their goals with his unconditional love. Rollie truly loved his family and enjoyed spending time with all of his children and grandchildren. He continues to be an inspiration to everyone who knew him. Rollie is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, and his children: Lori Deitte (Mark Rice), Mary Wendt (Mike), Lisa McCarty, and Judy Culshaw and a son, Dan Deitte (Jennifer Mahan-Deitte) and step-son John, who was like a son to him, his grandchildren (Mikey, Vicki, Ashley, Kevin, Scott, Amanda, Tony, Brian, Tommy, Katie, Kelly, Ivy, Sienna, and Olivia) and many, many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leona, his step mother, Ceil, his two brothers, Ken and Elmer, his sister in law, Rose, his nephew, Mark and his granddaughter, Melissa. This world was made a better place by all of those who were blessed to have him touch their lives. He will never be forgotten. Blessed be his memory and his gentle soul. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 21, 2019