|
|
Roman Trinidad Zepeda
Gilbert - Zepeda, Roman Trinidad beloved son of Joseph Garcia Zepeda and Carmen Ybarra, born 16 November 1950, passed away in peace in Gilbert, Arizona on 06 August 2019. Roman was a Vietnam War Army Veteran, served as a clinical counselor, and was a devoted and loving father. Roman was preceded in death by his brothers Larry and George, he is survived by his daughter Athena and siblings Joe, Mary, Dora, and Michael. Roman was a caring brother, father, uncle, cousin, nephew, and son, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Memorial services will be held at 3pm at Falconer Funeral Home in Gilbert on Monday 12th August. Contributions to the family to cover cost of funeral expenses can be made to <https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-to-roman-zepeda-memorial-fund&rcid=r01-156537212428-9232cdbf5c5b4304&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w>
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019