|
|
Ron Jaskowski
Scottsdale - Ron Jaskowski, 75, passed away on January 31, 2020, under the care of Hospice of the Valley and surrounded by his wife and friends. Ron was born on April 23, 1944 in Romulus, Michigan. He and his wife, Debbi, met in 1978, married in 1984 and moved to Arizona in 1992. He dearly loved his Arizona home and life.
Ron had a long career in the auto collision repair industry, where he gained the nickname of Dr. Detroit -- "Doc." He was a creative soul and jack of all trades. There was nothing Ron couldn't do -- custom auto work, landscaping, home remodeling and he enjoyed art projects such as stained glass and acrylic paints. He was always a busy man and a perfectionist in everything he did.
Ron had a big heart and a generous spirit. He believed that his purpose in life was to do a good deed for at least one person each day, no matter how big or small, and he lived that belief throughout his life. His wife gave him the title of #1 Husband and he deserved that title every day of their 40+ years together. He will be missed by many, not only for his kindness and generosity but for his quirky sense of humor as well.
Ron is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Debbi; son Ronald Henry and family (Connie and Brian); daughter Michelle and family (Randy and Sophia Kage); sisters Gerry Berry, Emily Fiorini and family (brother-in-law George and sons Frank, Zenon, Craig and Michael ), Joan Wroblewski and family (daughters Sherry and Robin) and Kitty Harbison and family (son Eric and daughter Gloria); sister-in law Kathy Snyder and family (sons Shane and Trevor). Following Ron's wishes, his wife has elected not to hold a formal memorial, but anyone wishing to memorialize Ron is encouraged to donate in his name to Hospice of the Valley. Condolences may be expressed at www.messingermortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020