Ron Pettit
Scottsdale - Ron Pettit passed away in Scottsdale on July 5, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on August 10, 1955 in the Panama Canal Zone where his father was a Captain the U.S. Army's Dental Corp.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Bob and Kay Pettit and his younger brother Nathan. He is survived by his brother Ira Pettit and Donna Tash; sister Leta and Bill Wells; niece Alisha (Wells) Taylor, James, and their son Nicholas; niece Carissa (Wells) Cornelius and Dylan; Gartrell family cousins and children; best friends Chris and Lysa Hughes & Carmen Galang.
Ron attended Paiute and Hopi Elementary Schools, Arcadia High School and Arizona State University, where he received his Bachelor of Music and Teaching degree.
Ron was a very competitive athlete, excelling in judo and ice hockey through his early teens.
Ron taught guitar lessons for 40+ years at several music stores, all in the Scottsdale and Shea vicinity. He was a lead guitar and vocalist in many bands over the same time span, also frequently filling in on keyboards. Ron joined Maui Beach Band led by his close friend Alan Flowers in the late 80s. Ron performed in the Rave, a British Invasion band, for about 20 years until his passing.
Ron was a gifted guitar player at a young age. George Harrison of the Beatles was his inspiration.
While in 8th Grade, local kids all the way through high school upper classmen would drop in to hear his note-for-note pitch-perfect guitar riffs, emulating the most well-known lead guitarists of the late 60s. Ron's played all that by ear, without the written music.
Ron was extremely conscientious and meticulous in all aspects of music. He customized every guitar lesson for each of his students according to their needs and abilities.
Ron was active in several church band ministries over the past 20 years, even intermittently filling in as guest musical director at churches he did not regularly attend.
Ron was the band leader and musical director at Scottsdale Worship Center for the past 8 years.
Ron's love for the Lord found expression through his many kind and thoughtful actions. He quietly and generously gave his time, talents, and finances wherever he saw a need.
Ron felt blessed to work for Bob Fraley Ministries, assisting in his Christian book distribution outreach.
Ron's memorial service will be held at Scottsdale Worship Center, 6508 E. Cactus Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254 on Saturday, October 17th at 1 pm. Social distancing and masks are requested. Or scroll down to Join the Livestream at https://swconline.net/