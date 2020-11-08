1/1
Ron Turbyfill
Ron Turbyfill

Scottsdale - Ron Turbyfill, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on November 2, 2020. Ron was born on March 28,1942 in Knoxville, TN. He is survived by his son, Chris (Brent), lifetime companion and friend, Marsha, grandchildren, Bentley and Hudson, brother, Jack (Linda) and sister, Judy (Tom), and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron founded Design Packaging in 1985 and, with endless hard work, achieved much success. He loved all kinds of music; played guitar, bass guitar and sang every day. Ron loved cars. His last one was a beautiful 2020 Porsche Carrera S, his pride and joy! He had many hobbies: golf, restoring art, hiking, and real estate. Family is having a private service on November 11. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
