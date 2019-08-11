|
|
Ronald A. Castillo Sr
- - Ronald A. Castillo Sr., age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 29, 2019 leaving behind his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Castillo, sons; James Castillo Sr. (wife Michelle), Ronald Castillo Jr. (wife Jasmine), daughters; Marie Castillo-Diggs (husband Marty), Anita Castillo-Medrano (husband Daniel), 16 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren. Ron also leaves behind his mother; Eleanor Barreras, father; Emilio & Helen Castillo, 2 brothers & 2 Sisters.
Ron was a telephone technician for almost 30 years when he retired in 2002. Ron spent his years after retirement enjoying life. He was very passionate about camping & hunting with his sons, family & friends with his wife Betty & fur baby Ruby, always by his side.
Funeral services for Ron Castillo Sr. will be Saturday, August 17, 2019. Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd. Phoenix. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Funeral at 12:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life to follow at Fray Garces Colombian Hall, 8066 N. 49th Ave, Glendale, AZ from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019