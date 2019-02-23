|
|
Ronald Alden Frost
- - Dr. Ronald Alden Frost (8/14/35 - 2/14/19) was born in Geneva, Illinois. He moved to Arizona to attend ASU, and his family soon joined him. Ron's mother and grandparents immigrated from Sweden, and this culture influenced his life. Ron advanced as a Psychologist and Educator, to become head of the Counseling Department at Glendale Community College, and eventually Director of the Master of Counseling program at Ottawa University. Countless students have expressed the impact he had on their lives as an excellent professor and mentor. Ron was involved in church, for many years at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran and later at Faith Lutheran. He served as president of the church counsel, sang in choir, and helped build pipe organs. He served in the Air Force stationed in Europe during the early 1960's. He was a world traveler and enjoyed History. One of his last trips was a cruise to Hawaii with his family, where he took an off-road ATV ride. Ron was known for his great intelligence on a myriad of subjects. His children and friends would sometimes ask for the "short version" of his detailed explanations! Ron had a fun sense of humor, and even at the end he was making faces to cheer us up. He was an extraordinary and irreplaceable person. Ron is survived by his children Dr. Susan Frost (Olemuel Cox) and Christopher Frost, granddaughters Stephanie Eklund (Marshall) and Samantha Moses (Jacob), great grandchildren Rylee and Alden (named after Ronald Alden), dear friend Ryan Maloney, and many loving friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Worlie Frost. Celebration Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 801 E. Camelback Rd., on Sunday, 3/10/19 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019