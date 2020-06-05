Ronald Center
Ronald Center

Ronald Center was born in Akron, OH on June 17, 1956. He was one of five children born unto Ted and Frances Center. The family settled in Wixom, MI, where Ron would graduate from high school. Having always been an independent spirit; determined and valiant, and following in his father's footsteps, Ron enlisted in the United States Navy. For over 35 years, he would serve his country, while traveling the globe, embracing other cultures; always ready to share his Midwestern ideals of friendship and family. During that time, he married, started a family of his own, and rose to the rank of Commander in the USN. Upon retiring aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, Ron went on to earn his Masters Degree from Columbia College, and then became a Manager with the Boeing Company. Ron was admired not only for his extraordinary accomplishments, but for his adventurousness, his quick wittedness, his big heart (especially for dogs), and his integrity. Ron was truly a shining example of what it means to be an honorable man. His time with us on Earth came to an end on May 31, 2020 at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, AZ. His eldest daughter held his hand as he took his last breath. Ron is survived by his father, Ted; his daughters, Cynthia and Kate; grandson, Kaiden; former spouse, Nobuko; son-in-law, Joshua; many extended family and close friends to whom his loss is immeasurable, and who will forever be thankful for his presence; his guidance; his support; his example; his smile. Fair winds and following seas sir.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
