Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Corona Baptist Church
4450 W. Ray Road
Chandler, AZ
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Corona Baptist Church
4450 W. Ray Road
Chandler, AZ
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ
1936 - 2020
Ronald Dean Obituary
Ronald Dean

Tempe - Ronald Dean, 83, of Tempe Arizona, passed away peacefully at home Monday, January 13, 2020. Born June 12, 1936 in Lothair, Kentucky, the son of Edna (Bowling) and Lexington James Dean; the second of four siblings. Ron graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1955, married Lue Nelle (Adams) in 1956, and served in the United States Air Force 1959-1965. Ron began his career as a heavy equipment field service mechanic for Caterpillar in Louisville, before moving to Arizona in 1972, and continuing in the industry as an instructor, fleet mechanic, and foreman until his retirement in 2008. Together Ron and Nelle raised two children, Joy and David. Ron enjoyed service and ministry with young people through 4-H and his local church. He was quick to help someone in need, showed kindness to others, and exercised his gift of hospitality towards everyone he encountered. He enjoyed western movies, reading, and gospel music; and was known for his cooking, stories, and light-hearted laugh.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Lue Nelle, daughter, Joy Dean of Tempe, son David & (Marian) Dean of Mesa, two sisters, Fayma Wafford and Lexa Carpenter, both of Elizabethtown; and one grandchild, Hannah Nadeau. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Rowena Milligan.

Services will be held Monday January 20, 2020, at Corona Baptist Church - 4450 W. Ray Road, Chandler, AZ 85226. Visitation will be at 9:30 AM, followed by a celebration of life at 10:30 AM, both in the main sanctuary, Rev. Byron Banta officiating. Burial services will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona - 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024 at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, 360 E. Coronado Road, Suite 190, Phoenix, AZ 85004 www.affcf.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
