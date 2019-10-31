|
Ronald Deon Layton was born on November 22, 1939 in Thatcher, Arizona to Farrell and Bessie Layton and his big brother Denny. He loved farming spending his entire life working with the soil, and sharing his love for Jesus Christ and all of God's children. He surrendered life after a very quick illness surrounded by his wife and best friend, Marilyn and 5 adoring children, Deon Jr., Mitchell, Erikka, Lindsey, and Courtney. He was survived by his daughter Tina Gibson. He was a kind, funny, charming man and was loved by everyone who knew him.
Funeral Services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1002 E Eason Avenue, Buckeye, AZ on November 9th. The viewing will be at 9am and the funeral service will begin at 10am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019