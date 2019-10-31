Services
Bunker Family Funeral Home
112 East Main Street
Safford, AZ 85546
(928) 428-1740
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Layton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Deon Layton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Deon Layton Obituary
Ronald Deon Layton was born on November 22, 1939 in Thatcher, Arizona to Farrell and Bessie Layton and his big brother Denny. He loved farming spending his entire life working with the soil, and sharing his love for Jesus Christ and all of God's children. He surrendered life after a very quick illness surrounded by his wife and best friend, Marilyn and 5 adoring children, Deon Jr., Mitchell, Erikka, Lindsey, and Courtney. He was survived by his daughter Tina Gibson. He was a kind, funny, charming man and was loved by everyone who knew him.

Funeral Services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1002 E Eason Avenue, Buckeye, AZ on November 9th. The viewing will be at 9am and the funeral service will begin at 10am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -