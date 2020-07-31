1/1
Rev. Ronald E. Blau, 85, went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020. Ronald was born on November 10, 1934, in Chicago to Rev. Ernest and Martha Blau. He is survived by his two sons; Stephen and Timothy, three daughters; Denise (Johnson), Deborah, Angela (Poppert), two grandchildren, Amy Mason and Marshall Poppert, and 1 great grandchild, Hayden Mason. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Donna Mitcheltree and Marleen Alexander. Ronald is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Blau, of 53 years, his wife Jean, of 4 years, his parents, Rev. Ernest and Martha Blau, and his sisters, Gloria Knox and Elaine Christiansen. Ronald was a graduate of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis in 1959 and served as a full time Lutheran Minister for 37 years with parishes in San Jose and Susanville, California, Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona. After retiring in 1996 he served as a part time Assistant Pastor at Fountain of Life in Sun City, Arizona. His 1954 Basketball team was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin in 2010. He enjoyed playing and watching all kinds of sports. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "David's Hope International", a nonprofit organization. In check memo section write Kibera Calvary School and mail to Kibera Calvary School, P.O. Box 10381, Burke,VA 22009-0381. A Celebration of his Life is tentatively scheduled at Fountain of Life in Sun City on Nov 7, at 10 a.m.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
