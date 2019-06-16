Ronald E. Carlson



Phoenix - Ronald E. Carlson, 72, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away at his home Sunday, June 9, 2019. Ron was born April 27, 1947 to Edwin Fay Carlson and Emilie Beran Carlson at the U.S. Naval Base in Astoria, Oregon. He was the oldest of five children. Ron graduated from Hilltop High School in Chula Vista, California in 1965. He attended college in San Diego and Radio Broadcasting School in Los Angeles. In 1969 he was offered a position at KOOL Channel 10 in Phoenix. In Phoenix, Ron met and married his wife of 47 years, Kathy. Together they have three children and five grandsons.



Ron eventually found his way into sales. For 25 years he worked as a Dental Products Sales Rep for the John O Butler Company leaving for a life of retirement in 2009.



Ron loved adventure and he had many hobbies including camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, snorkeling, sailing, and world travel. His greatest adventure was sailing internationally. Above all he loved his family.



Ron is survived by his wife, Kathy, three children, Jennifer, Jean, and John, five grandsons, Sam, Ryan and Luke Jaroch and Cooper and Ben Carlson. In addition, he leaves a sister, Janet McCormack, three brothers Craig, Mark, and Dean Carlson, nieces and nephews, brothers- in -law and sisters- in- law. He has many friends and clients who will miss his company and friendship.



Funeral services will be held in the fall.



Sail Away Captain Ron! Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary