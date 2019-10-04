|
|
Ronald E Carlson
Phoenix - Funeral Mass for Ronald E Carlson, 72, of Phoenix, Arizona who passed away at his home Sunday, June 9, 2019 will be said Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 24th St and Campbell Phoenix, Az 85016. Internment will follow at St Francis Catholic Cemetery 48th St and Oak Phoenix, Az 85008.
Ron was born April 27, 1947 to Edwin Fay Carlson and Emilie Beran Carlson at the U.S. Naval Base in Astoria, Oregon. He was the oldest of five children. Ron graduated from Hilltop High School, Chula Vista, California in 1965. He attended college in San Diego and Radio Television Broadcasting School in Los Angeles. In 1969 he was offered a job at KOOL Channel 10 in Phoenix. In Phoenix, he met and married his wife of 47 years, Kathy. They have three children and five grandsons.
For 25 years, Ron was a Dental Products Sales Representative for the John O Butler Dental Company. He left in 2009 to enjoy retired life. He loved adventure and had may hobbies including camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, snorkeling, sailing, and world travel. Above all he loved his family and friends.
Ron is survived by his wife Kathy, three children, Jennifer, Jean, and John (Carly), five grandsons, Sam, Ryan, and Luke Jaroch, Cooper and Ben Carlson. In addition, a sister, Janet McCormack, three brothers, Craig, Mark, and Dean Carlson, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and many friends who will miss his company and friendship.
Please come and celebrate the life of a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Thomas Chapter, c/o St Thomas the Apostle Church 2312 E Campbell Ave Phoenix, Az 85016-5597 or a . Above all Be Kind to Eachother.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019