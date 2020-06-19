Ronald E Good
January 7th 1943 - June 11th 2020
Stellar guy, adored husband, respected father, and Navy Seal
Ron was born in Freeport, Texas on January 7th 1943.
He is survived by his wife Mollie Good, son William Good and step-sons Jason Schall and Jeremy Schall, along with three grandsons. Ron is predeceased by his parents Arlene and Thomas Good.
Ron was a doted upon only child, who loved baseball. He was such a great pitcher that he was scouted by the professional leagues; unfortunately he threw his arm out his senior year of high school. Although disappointed, he set his sights on college.
He attended college at University of Texas El Paso for two years before joining the U.S. Navy in Jan. of 1966. Ron received the honor of outstanding recruit. He attended electronic technical training at Treasure Island and served upon the USS Paul Revere. Shortly after, he was asked to try out for the Seal team, thus becoming a seal (secret squirrel) where he served in the Vietnam War.
After serving his term in the Navy, he went back to college at University of Texas El Paso and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Throughout his successful career, he worked in industrial sales where he never met a stranger. He truly enjoyed meeting and helping people achieve their business goals.
He met and married his wife Mollie in 1985; they lived in Arizona building a fun-loving and successful life together. He was a proud father and put his heart and soul into raising not only his son, Billy, but his step-sons, Jason and Jeremy.
Ron brightened so many lives with his humor, kindness, and zest for life. He will be deeply missed, but will remain forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/ or Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/.
Funeral arrangements are delayed due to COVID and will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.