Ronald E. Snyder
Ronald E. Snyder

On Wednesday, July 15th, Ronald E. Snyder, passed away peacefully at the age of 68 surrounded by family.

Ron was born on August 6th, 1951 in Canton, OH to Richard and Betty Snyder.

He loved watching sports, playing golf, listening to music and playing guitar. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Jacque, father, Richard, mother, Betty and brother, Rob.

He is survived by his Love, Rose. His children, Laura, David, Lindsay, Brett and Alisha. His grandchildren, Haylee, Alyssa, Trae, Ashley, Chase, Blake, Alexa, Hunter, Khloe, Hayden and Hudson. His great-grandchildren, Gunnar and Jacquelyn, his brother, Rick and nephew, Kevin.

Ron will be loved and missed by all. At his request, no services will be held.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
