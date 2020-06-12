Dr. Ronald Edward Barnes
Dr. Ronald Edward Barnes died peacefully in Grace on 29 May 2020. He is survived by his much adored wife Patricia, his five children Dana, Andy, David, Chip and Ryan, 3 granddaughters, and 3 grandsons. He was born in Dallas, Texas on 29 January 1940 to Walter Lee and Margaret Pearl Barnes. He determined early on in life to make the world his own and graduated from high school a year early. He spent only 3 years at Texas Tech University before he was accepted into UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. Upon graduation in 1965, he began his internship at Good Samaritan Hospital, followed by his General Surgery Residency at Maricopa County Hospital. It was at this time in Phoenix that he grew his love for the game of golf; a most unnatural game that inspires a man to have hope and faith in his abilities but also teaches a man to learn his limitations. Not content with his attempt at terrestrial domination on the golf course, he also looked to the sky (probably while he was trying to find his ball) and earned his pilot's license during this time. Upon completion of his general residency, he moved to Houston, Texas to begin his specialty, Residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, under Dr. Thomas Cronin. Here he learned how to impose his will on nature; reshaping and rebuilding the human body. Private practice followed, first in Dallas, then in Scottsdale, AZ. For 35 years, he was a very successful and accomplished Plastic Surgeon. He became a specialist in harelip repair, reattached his first severed hand in 1976, developed the possibilities of microscopic surgery, and then embraced the dramatic improvements that resulted from endoscopic procedures. He flew his plane to rural communities and volunteered at local clinics. He was Chief of Surgery at various times at various hospitals and served as the President of the local Plastic Surgery societies in both Dallas and Phoenix.
That's a truncated list of his personal accomplishments but it's hardly the whole story of the man he was. He raised a family. He travelled the world. He understood that all people are just people. He enjoyed the pleasures of life and friends, whether at the golf course, the dinner table, or wherever he found himself with friends or people who might one day be friends. He was truly a kind and generous man. Unknown stories about his compassionate and giving nature are still revealing themselves. His children will spend the rest of their lives trying to earn all that his love, hard work and determination have given them. For now the world is a lesser place.
In vino veritas. Sed etiam in amore familiaque.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date TBD. For more information, as it is updated, go to Messingermortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.