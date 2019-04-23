|
Ronald Eugene Bradley (1930-2019)
St. David, AZ. - Ronald Eugene Bradley died April 9 at Tucson's University Medical Center because of complications from a brain aneurysm. He fell ill at his homestead in St. David, Arizona.
Ron was born Oct. 6, 1930, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, where he starred as a high school wrestler and basketball player. After high school he joined the Air Force, for which he would run the K-9 program during the Korean War.
He settled in the Phoenix area upon his discharge from Chandler's Williams Air Force Base and he met his first wife, Frances Chacon. They would have two children, Jerald Bradley and William Bradley. Trained as an engineer and architect, Ron gravitated to the construction business and thrived while working for The Swanson Company, where he invented an irrigation gate that is still used in Arizona canals.
Ron created in 1969 the Busy Bee Company, which specialized in installing plumbing for housing project. After a brief time as a hobby shop/comic book store owner, he missed construction and became an inspector for the City of Phoenix and later for the City of Scottsdale, until he retired in 2010.
He was a loving husband to Frances for 43 years until she died in 1997. Two years later he met Barbara Bradley, a life-long resident of Cave Creek. They married and settled in that city until her death in 2011. He married Helen Harris two years later while she was in hospice. He was with partner Beverley Spicci, with whom he had been living with for the past seven years, when he died.
He is survived by sons Jerald and William; partner Beverly Spicci; grandchildren Hannah Bradley, Kelly Bradley and Grace Bradley; and grandchildren Alice Paige Brazil, Zayden Smith and Everett Height.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 27 at Cave Creek Cemetery; 36541 N. Pima Road; Carefree, Ariz.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 23, 2019