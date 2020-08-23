1/1
Ronald Eugene Stout
Glendale - Ronald Stout age 72, died Monday August 17, 2020 at his home in Glendale, AZ with his life-partner Marilyn by his side.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 at the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello, Iowa. Vicar Holly Knouse will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello has taken Ron and his family into their care.

Surviving is his life partner of 38 year Marilyn Coleman, her daughters, Michelle Coleman and Kris(Ed Shephard) Coleman , 2 grandchildren, Hannah Corona and Jessika Shephard , his sons, Chad Stout and Clint Stout, 2 sisters, Evelyn Speidel, and Donna Stout. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Margaret McConnell.

Ronald Eugene Stout was born August 16, 1948 at Washington, Iowa. He was the son of Donald and Maurita Darnel, Stout. Ron graduated from the Washington High School, Washington, Iowa. He continued his education at Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids where he learned to be a machinist. He went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ron worked at several companies in Iowa before moving to Arizona. He was employed at the Palo Verde Generating Station near Phoenix for 28 years.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 24, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE



A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
