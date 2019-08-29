|
|
Ronald Gerben Kingma
Mesa - Ronald Gerben Kingma, age 81, a devoted husband and father, passed away on August 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn J. Kingma of Mesa, Arizona; his daughters Kathleen J. Kingma (Doug Pippel) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Robin G. Kingma of Scottsdale, Arizona; and his sister Jane Muench of Kailua, Hawaii.
Ron was born in Seattle, Washington on December 27, 1937 to Gerben Ralph Kingma and Florence Inez (Baker) Kingma. He lived together with his family in Seattle for 22 years. He had twin sisters, Jane Carolyn and Jean Kathleen (deceased in 2015), and one brother, John Marshall (deceased in 2017). Ron graduated from West Seattle High School in 1956 and then attended the University of Washington, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering in 1960. Ron married his college sweetheart, Marilyn Dir, on September 2, 1960 and moved to Torrance, California with his new bride to begin a life together.
Ron's professional career spanned 34 years with the Shell Chemical Company where he first was a process engineer in Shell's Synthetic Rubber works in Torrance, California. He then moved with his family to New Jersey in 1967 to work in Shell's Head Office in New York City and later in Houston, Texas. In 1973, the family moved to Marietta, Ohio where Ron become manager of Shell's Kraton™ Elastomers compounding operations, managing the Belpre, Ohio plant operations and overseeing several contract compounding locations. He ended up his career facilitating the commercialization of newly developed Shell Kraton compounded products, and then retired at the end of 1992. Ron and Marilyn then moved to St. Augustine, Florida in 1995 to live in their first retirement home for 11 years. Finally, they moved to Mesa, Arizona in 2006 where they lived near both daughters.
Raised in the Christian faith, Ron served actively in leadership roles in all the churches he belonged to throughout his life, including his final church and resting spot, the Red Mountain United Methodist Church Mesa, Arizona. Tennis and photography were major activities during his retirement years. Ron's family and friends will remember his kind and loving spirit, his insightful intellect, his quick wit, his openhanded generosity, his thoughtful mentorship and the steadfast grace with which he approached every life challenge and opportunity.
His earthly journey is now complete - but his life goes on in glory. All family and friends are welcome to join a celebration of Ron's life Saturday, August 31 at 11:00am at the Red Mountain United Methodist Church, 2936 North Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85215. Dress is casual and a light lunch will follow the service.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 29, 2019