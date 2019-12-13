|
Rev. Ronald H. Goetz, MSW
Phoenix - Ronald H. Goetz of Phoenix and Lakeside, Arizona, passed away on December 2, 2019 at Hospice of The Valley/Archstone Care Center after a long battle with rectal cancer. He was 85 years old. He grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. Graduated from Baldwin-Wallace College with a BA, Boston University with a Degree in Theology and The University of Michigan with a Masters in Social Work. He served many years as Assistant Pastor and Pastor of Methodist Churches in Cleveland, Steubenville, Medina and Green Springs, Ohio before being assigned as Director of Adoptions at Lucas County Children's Services in Toledo, Ohio. Moving to Arizona in 1990, he served for a short time as a Hospice Chaplin and then became a partner in Western Skies Dialysis, in Casa Grande, Arizona. After he left Western Skies, he worked as the Director of Social services for Archstone Rehab and Care Center in Chandler, Arizona before retiring in 2015. He was an over 50 year member of the Mason's.
Reverend Goetz is survived by David Gilliland, his partner/husband of 43 years and Mr.Gilliland's sisters Judi Cotter and Mary Jo Tonjes of Napoleon, Ohio and brother Jan Gilliland of Bluffton, Ohio
Reverend Goetz enjoyed traveling, collecting a wide range of antiques and his summer home in Lakeside, Arizona.
There will be no funeral, but a celebration of his life at the residence, 12040 South Tomi Drive, Phoenix, on January 11, 2020 from 2 until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, if one so desires, contributions in Ronald Goetz's name can be sent to: Summit Healthcare Wound Center, c/o Douglas Wright, D.O., 2200 East Show Low Lake Road, Show Low, Arizona 85901 or Hospice of the Valley with many locations in the Phoenix area.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019