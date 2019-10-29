Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Ronald Harry Grevert

Ron passed away suddenly on October 21, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1950 in Queens, New York. He graduated from West Springfield High School in Springfield, Virginia and attended George Mason University in Fiarfax, Virginia. Ron was an Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. Once out of the military, Ron headed west for San Diego. Fortunately for Jacque, his partner of 32 years, he only made it as far as Phoenix.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria (2005) and Harry (2010). He was survived by his loving partner Jacque Mauck, her children; Adam Mauck, Shauna (Michael) Cordovana, Everett Mauck, grandchildren; Ryne, Ethan, Megan, Madi and Nic, his brothers; Don (Bonnie) and Tracy (Angie), nieces and nephews; Donny, Jeff, Lauren, Briana, Owen and Jace.

Ron was a kind and generous man who enjoyed camping with friends and going on motorcycle rides with the Dead Ass Last Gang. He was an avid Redskins fan and was always up for dressing as a Hogette. Those of you who knew Ron know what an amazing man he was. His love for Jacque was remarkable. He will forever be in our hearts.

There will be an Open House Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12:00 - 3:00 PM at the home of Michael & Shauna Cordovana, 2316 E. Solano Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
