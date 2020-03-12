|
Col. Ronald Herbert Lord (USAF, retired)
Litchfield Park, AZ - On Feb. 23, 2020, Col. Ronald Lord (USAF, retired) flew west into the sunset toward his final destination at age 83. He grew up dreaming of becoming a pilot and began his life-long journey as an Air Force fighter pilot in 1958, the Air Force Attaché in Bonn, Germany and Chief of Staff for the Director of Operations and Intelligence in the Netherlands. Ronald is survived by his wife, Goodyear AZ Mayor Georgia T. Lord, Kimberly Lord Stewart, Shane J. Lord, Cassandra L Lord, Tiffany Lord Arnaldo, four grandsons, and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life with military honors is March 28, 2020, at 10:00 am, Skyway Church, Goodyear, AZ. Donations may be made to Military Officers Association of America/scholarship fund, Luke MOAA, PO Box 5072, SCW, AZ 85376. Condolences for the family may be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/col-ronald-lord-usaf-retired/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 22, 2020