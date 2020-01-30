|
Ronald Hernandez
Phoenix - Ronald Hernandez, 69, passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side on January 23, 2020, from complications of pneumonia. Ron was born in Phoenix, Arizona on February 17, 1950 to Manuel Beltran and Ruth Morales Hernandez. Ron was proud to have spent his entire life in Arizona. He attended Sevilla grade school, Alhambra High School class of '68, and graduated from Arizona State University in 1973. Ron is survived by his wife Carol, son Ron (Becky), daughter Rebecca Marty (Mick), stepson Brian Rustad (Heather) and 6 grandchildren, McKenzie, Hannah, Shelby, Oscar, Laken, and Vivien. Ron was a Certified Public Accountant, working in the banking industry and then for La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries as CFO until his retirement in 2010. Ron loved every minute of his retirement. He played golf, pickle ball, traveled, and enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Ron's two passions outside of his family were ASU football and rugby. His father took him to his first ASU game in 1960, and since then he rarely missed a home game. After college, Ron discovered the game of rugby. He was a passionate and fierce competitor on the field and an avid fan and follower of the game, especially international teams and matches. Ron and Carol were fortunate to have traveled to 4 Rugby World Cup's in the company of friends and fellow rugby fans. Ron will be remembered for his gentle spirit, loyalty, patience, kindness, intelligence, and his love of good times spent with family and friends. Words cannot express how much he will be missed. Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11 o'clock, at Greenwood Mortuary in the Serenity Chapel followed by a luncheon reception at the Biltmore Resort, at which time the family welcomes hearing more great stories and sharing memories of a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 30 to Feb. 9, 2020