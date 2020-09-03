1/1
Ronald J. "Ron" Davis
1939 - 2020
Ronald "Ron" J. Davis

Ron Davis lost his battle with leukemia and pneumonia on August 29, 2020. Ron was born on October 20, 1939 in Muncie, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Deb Schoeny, two children, Ron and Marla, from a previous marriage, and seven grandchildren. Preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Jimmy, and survived by siblings John, Cathy, Peggy, Jeff and Fred.

Ron grew up in Fort Wayne, IN where he graduated from Central Catholic High School, after which he served 6 years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a top-secret Crypto Linguist. In the 80's he moved to CA where he met Deb at Scripps Memorial Hospital, La Jolla.

In the late 90's Ron and Deb moved to Phoenix, AZ.

Ron managed several major hospital construction projects in CA and AZ, and managed Hospital Facility Departments at San Clemente, St. Francis and his favorite hospital, St. Vincent's in Los Angeles.

In lieu of flowers, if so inclined, please donate to Wounded Warrior Family Support, 902 S. 107th Ave., #250, Omaha, NE 68144, Patriot Paws Service Dogs, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032-6029, or St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 13600, Phoenix, AZ 85002-3600. No services are planned at this time due to Covid 19.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
