Ronald James Rostas
Scottsdale - Ronald James Rostas, 66, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on May 25, 2019. He was born in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on December 12, 1952. He is survived by his loving family- wife Kathy, sons Ronald and Ryan, daughter Sara, grandchildren Jack and Emily, and twin brother Bob (Irene). Ron was preceded in death by his parents Dolores and Richard. Visitation will be held at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm. A gathering will be held at the family home from 6pm to 9pm to celebrate Ron's life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019