Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Rostas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald James Rostas


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald James Rostas Obituary
Ronald James Rostas

Scottsdale - Ronald James Rostas, 66, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on May 25, 2019. He was born in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on December 12, 1952. He is survived by his loving family- wife Kathy, sons Ronald and Ryan, daughter Sara, grandchildren Jack and Emily, and twin brother Bob (Irene). Ron was preceded in death by his parents Dolores and Richard. Visitation will be held at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm. A gathering will be held at the family home from 6pm to 9pm to celebrate Ron's life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now