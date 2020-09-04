Ronald Joseph Sroka
Tempe - Ronald Joseph Sroka, 69, of Tempe, AZ, passed away on July 20, 2020.
Ron was born to the late John and Catherine Sroka on March 25, 1951 in Canonsburg, PA. He graduated with a B.S. of Pharmacy from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA in 1974. While attending Duquesne he met his wife, Debi Spencer. They married on September 4, 1976 and relocated to Arizona in 1979.
Ron began his pharmacy career with Revco in Youngstown, OH, and worked in many aspects of the pharmacy industry, including Director of Managed Health Care of RX America and VP of Sales and Marketing at Medicine Shoppe. For the last 14 years he served as pharmacy manager of CVS in Chandler.
Ron was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church and valued family time. He enjoyed home improvement projects, woodworking, cooking, and Pittsburgh sports teams. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always willing to help others.
Ron is survived by his wife Debi, his four children Jon (Amanda), Anya Cerny (Andrew), Ivan (Brittany), and Stasa Arnold (Sean), grandchildren Brayden, Isabella, and Asher, his siblings Charles, Paul, Ted, Anna Sedora, Catherine Gregg, Julie Yarkosky, and Dorothy Jacobs, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings John, George, Elizabeth, and Patty Day.
Services will be held Saturday, September 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church (16223 S. 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048). Funeral arrangements are being managed by Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Benedict's Catholic Church Capital Campaign. To leave an online condolence, please visit https://www.qohcfh.org/obituaries/obituary-listings
.