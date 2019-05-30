Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Ronald Konecki Obituary
Ronald Konecki

Phoenix - Ronald Konecki, a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away on Sunday, May 26th. Ron was born and raised in Chicago, the son of Mary and Joseph Konecki. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Felicia; sons Mark and Ken, daughter Joan, grandchildren Zachary, Maximilian and Noah, daughters in-law Paddy, Heidi and Michelle, and brother Clarence.

Ron was known for his sense of humor, willingness to help others, his love of Arizona and devotion to his family. Ron could fix anything! He was an amazing baker and sausage maker. Ron loved camping, hiking (especially the Grand Canyon), fishing and golfing with his buddies; Rich, Rich and Ron.

Visitation will be Friday, May 31st at Heritage Funeral Chapel from 5-8 pm with a prayer service starting at 7:00 pm at 6830 W. Thunderbird, Peoria. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Flowers are welcomed, contributions may be sent to Our Lady of the Valley or Phoenix Zoo.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 30, 2019
