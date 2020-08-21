Ronald L. Schoning



Phoenix - Ronald L Schoning passed away on July 1st, 2020. He was born February 6, 1941, the son of Arvid A. Schoning and Nevilyn Martha (Bachman) Schoning of Kansas City, Missouri. The youngest of two children. The family moved to Galesburg, Illinois when Ron was 6 months old after his Dad was transferred there with Butler Manufacturing Company. Ron grew up in Galesburg and attended Silas Willard Grade School and graduated from Galesburg High School. The next four years he attended Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Political Science/Banking. Ron returned to his hometown and attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL for his Masters Degree. Ron moved to Arizona with his sister Sandy where they built a home together making Phoenix their permanent residence. Ron started a career as a Loan Officer with Valley National Bank at the Wiletta Branch in downtown Phoenix. He was soon promoted to Assistant Vice President in 1984 as a Commercial Loan Officer at Valley Bank Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ. His last assignment was the Valley Loan Center on Central Avenue in Phoenix. He eventually took early retirement after his father died to dedicate fulltime to the family owned Brunswick Bowling Alley (Northgate Lanes) which included a Restaurant and Northgate Racquet Ball and Health Club in Galesburg. Ron worked diligently to sell the businesses and move his mother to Arizona where she would have a permanent residence at Village on the Lakes inside the Arizona Biltmore. The last eight years of her life she lived with his sister, Sandy, and spent the summers with him in Munds Park.



Ron's favorite place to be was up North in Munds Park south of Flagstaff. He spent 6 months of the year there not far from his sister Sandy's cabin also located in Munds Park. Ron enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends every day and dining at Pinewood Country Club. He also had a passion for playing bridge. Ron was a very generous Uncle committed to spending multiple summers during the month of July with his niece Kristen and his Great Nephew Shawn Lyons. Ron loved his three nieces Kendra, Kristen and Kaelee and treated them as if they were his very own daughters. During the winter months Ron belonged to the Biltmore Golf Club. Ron traveled all over the world with his dearest friends by Cruise Ship on multiple excursions.



Ron loved his dogs — Tibet, Cricket and Mitzie. Today Mitzie resides with his sister Sandy. Kaelee has taken ownership and full responsibility of her Uncles dog to make her feel welcome in her new home.



Ron is predeceased by his parents and his niece Kendra. He is survived by his sister Sandy (Schoning) DeLair and nieces Kristen (DeLair) Lyons and Kaelee Nevilyn DeLair, his great nephew Shawn Lyons and wife Heather.



It broke our hearts to lose you, but you never went alone, a part of us went with you, the day God called you home.



Due to the Corona Virus a private Memorial Service was held on July 31st where he is interned at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona. Donations in his memory can be made to a No Kill Shelter of your choice.









