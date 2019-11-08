Resources
Ronald Lee Shadowens

Ronald Lee Shadowens Obituary
Lake Havasu City - Ronald Lee Shadowens, 72, died Monday, Nov. 4th in Lake Havasu City Az.

Born July 13th, 1947, in Bloomington IL, a son of Loren Vernal Shadowens and Elsie Marie Ruble Shadowens.

Survived by two sons and one daughter: Christopher Lee Shadowens (Michel), Danville, Ca; Jon Loren Shadowens, Peoria, Az;

and Rhonda Marie Sisler (Ace), Yucca, Az; Five grandchildren: Matt, Kaila, Alana Shadowens of Az, Connor and Logan Shadowens of Ca.

Two brothers and one sister, Robert Shadowens, Phoenix, Az; James Shadowens, Sherry Patterson, Bloominton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee; parents; one sister; and one brother.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019
