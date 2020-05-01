Ronald Locher
Phoenix - Ronald Joseph Locher passed away on April 29, 2020. He was born in Schenectady, New York to Leo and Betty (Chmelik) Locher on June 3, 1926. With his parents, he moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and later to Columbus, Nebraska, where he graduated from St. Bonaventure High School. After WWII service in the Navy in the western Pacific, he obtained a BS degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University. In 1952, he married Jacqueline Leenerts of Humphrey, Nebraska. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1962. He was an engineering-management consultant with a national consulting firm. After the death of Jacqueline in 1989, he married Therese Ritchot in 1992. His parents and his wife Therese preceded him in death. He is survived by his children Cynthia (Doug) Ethel, Michael (Maria), Mark, Judy, David (Wendy), and Patrick, sister Marcia, eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW, National Society of Professional Engineers, Serra Club and Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Visitation will be at Hansen's Mortuary on May 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burial will be private at St Francis Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church at a later date. For online condolences, please visit hansenmortuary.com.






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
