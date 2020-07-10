Ronald Nichols
Ronald (Coach Ron) Lee Nichols, age 80, passed away on June 30, 2020 and yielded the fight with Parkinson's Disease. His family is comforted with the knowledge that he is in God's hands, his body whole and healed. If there is a baseball diamond in heaven, he is likely coaching and planning for the next game. Ron was born on 2/6/1940 in Steubenville, OH. He met the love of his life JoAnn at Martins Ferry High School and after graduation moved to Phoenix. They were married 60 years. He is survived by JoAnn and sons Mark (Nelda), Michael (Paul), and Patrick (Keith). He has two grandchildren, Brittany (Austin), Ethan and great grandson (James).
Ron was a faithful man who worked hard and left an imprint on countless baseball players in Little League and Babe Ruth. He coached many teams to regional, state and national championships. He is honored in the Babe Ruth Hall of Fame. He had a successful sales career before he founded Team Sport Outfitters. With JoAnn by his side, he accomplished much, gave generously to those in need and coached from his heart and for the love of the game. He will be missed.
Ron donated his body for research. Due to current social distancing practices, a family funeral mass will be celebrated at a later time. Donations can be made in his name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or your local Community Food Bank.