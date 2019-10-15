|
Ronald Ray Kurtzman
Sun Lakes - Ronald Ray Kurtzman (Ron), age 87, was born in New York to William Kurtzman and Ada (Cooper) Kurtzman on August 15, 1932, and passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Ron attended Murphy Elementary School in Phoenix and graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1951.
Immediately after graduation, he and three buddies enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served during the Korean War as a Second Class Quartermaster Signalman on the USS Remey DD 688.
Upon discharge from the Navy, Ron joined the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy Sheriff. It was there that he met an attractive secretary who would become his wife in 1957.
In June of 1958, he became an Arizona State Highway Patrolman, retiring as a Sargent after 22 years.
After retiring from the Patrol, Ron started Kurtzman Service Plumbing which operated for 30 years.
In 1997, he retired to Sun Lakes so he could enjoy his favorite pastime of golf.
Ron was a devout Christian who had served as a deacon and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes.
Ron was predeceased by his parents and his brother Bill Kurtzman. He is survived by Jeannine, his wife of 62 years; a son Jason; a daughter Tina Marie McLean; grandsons David, Craig and Jamie and four great grandchildren. Survivors also include his nephew Chad Kurtzman and family, and his "adopted" Rossiter family of Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes, Designated-Missions, 9535 E Riggs Rd, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 or fbcsl.org/give or Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 or persecution.com/donate
Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019