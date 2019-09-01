|
|
Ronald Richard Moody (Ron)
Phoenix - Ronald Richard Moody (Ron) passed away on Aug 19, 2019 after 23 years with Parkinson Disease.
Ron is survived by his wife, Carolyn; step-daughter, Holly Brownstein & grandson, Alexander Brownstein of Fountain Hills, AZ; step-daughter, Michele Esslinger (Jeff); mother-in-law, Helen Dehelian; sister, Janis Merino (Bill) of El Dorado Hills, CA & 10 nephews and nieces & their families.
Service will be Sept 12,2019 at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Church, 6180 W. Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, please send donation in Ron's name to parkinson.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019