Ronald S. Travers
Peoria - Former mayor of Peoria Ronald S. Travers passed peacefully Saturday September 21, 2019, at the age of 85. He was preceded by wife Barbara, sons Alex (Irma) Chavez and Michael (Tina) Travers, brother Richie and sister Nancy. He is survived by his current wife Virginia, son Ron (Gin), and stepsons Jon, Chris and Ryan Cleveland, siblings Lisa, Bob and Butch. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo church, 8615 W. Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ on Saturday, October 5th at 10AM, all are welcome. A memorial gathering will follow the funeral mass at the Peoria Sports Complex, in the Colonnade. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's or Parkinson's foundations.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019