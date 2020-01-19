|
Ronald Sherwood Dow
Phoenix - Ronald Sherwood Dow of Phoenix, AZ lost his brave battle with Alzheimer's disease on January 3, 2020 at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, AZ.
He was born in Los Angeles, CA to Dwight Howard Dow and Carolyn (Brinson) Dow. He spent much of his childhood in Anaheim and Pacific Grove, CA.
He served in the US Army for two years - from April 1955 - April 1957 and received an Honorable Discharge from US Army Reserve on May 31, 1963. He graduated from California State College on September 2, 1966 with a BS degree,
He traveled widely throughout his professional career and personally. He enjoyed music and attending the symphony, opera and theater. He loved to dance and always had a wonderful sense of humor. Ron enjoyed walking. For many years he walked the Phoenix Preserve daily with his beloved German Shepard, Max. He always had a kind word for everyone he encountered. He valued his faith, family and friends. He was very active in All Saints Episcopal Church serving in many capacities.
He is survived by his two nephews, David Buck (Marsha), Steven Buck (Linda) and two nieces, Lesley Kilmerand Paya Gottfried. Also by his faithful, dear friend, JohnEd Thompson.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sylvia (Dow) Buck, and Rosemary (Dow) Surface.
A Service of Burial will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 6300 N. Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the church, with Ron's instructions carried out that there would be good wine and food.
Cremation by Best Funeral Home. Internment will follow at a later date at Hollywood Forever Mortuary, Sanctuary of Faith Mausoleum in Los Angeles, CA
Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, or the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020