1/1
Ronald Van Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Van, Sr.,

On September 22, 2020, Ronald Van, Sr., father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend went home to be with Jesus at the age of 64.

He and his twin brother, Donald Van were born on March 6, 1956 in Phoenix, AZ to Odell and Thelma Van. Ronald proudly served in the Airforce from 1973 to 1975, when he was honorably discharged. Ronald spent the rest of his life loving his family, being a good friend and grooving to the Oldies. Ronald was best known for his intelligence and his love of people.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents: Odell Van and Thelma Van; His children: Toka Van and Odell Lamar Van; His Siblings: Donald Van, Iree Cotton, Rosevelt Cotton, Cynthia McBee, Charlene Cotton, and Hattie Mae Henderson; and His Love and Life Partner: Monica McLean.

Ronald is survived by His Children: Ronald Van, Jr., Anthony Van, Shawntay Van, Veronica Van and Brittany Van; Siblings: Earlane Boone, Freddia Sillemon, Katherine Walls, Cornelius Van, Sr., Leon Van, Sr. and Lavetta Meeks; Ronald is also survived by a whole host of grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a private memorial held on October 9, 2020, for Ronald's family and close friends due to COVID restrictions. The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity that has been received from the community.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved