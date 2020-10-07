Ronald Van, Sr.,



On September 22, 2020, Ronald Van, Sr., father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend went home to be with Jesus at the age of 64.



He and his twin brother, Donald Van were born on March 6, 1956 in Phoenix, AZ to Odell and Thelma Van. Ronald proudly served in the Airforce from 1973 to 1975, when he was honorably discharged. Ronald spent the rest of his life loving his family, being a good friend and grooving to the Oldies. Ronald was best known for his intelligence and his love of people.



Ronald was preceded in death by his parents: Odell Van and Thelma Van; His children: Toka Van and Odell Lamar Van; His Siblings: Donald Van, Iree Cotton, Rosevelt Cotton, Cynthia McBee, Charlene Cotton, and Hattie Mae Henderson; and His Love and Life Partner: Monica McLean.



Ronald is survived by His Children: Ronald Van, Jr., Anthony Van, Shawntay Van, Veronica Van and Brittany Van; Siblings: Earlane Boone, Freddia Sillemon, Katherine Walls, Cornelius Van, Sr., Leon Van, Sr. and Lavetta Meeks; Ronald is also survived by a whole host of grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be a private memorial held on October 9, 2020, for Ronald's family and close friends due to COVID restrictions. The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity that has been received from the community.









