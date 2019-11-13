Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Lutheran
3901 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Harman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Vern Harman


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Vern Harman Obituary
Ronald Vern Harman

Phoenix - Ronald Vern Harman passed away on November 8, 2019, and entered into the loving arms of Jesus at the age of 87 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born to Carl and Mildred Harman on July 29, 1932, in Milwaukee, WI. On June 22, 1957, Ron married Evelyn Krentz and they were married for almost 59 years. Ron and Evy welcomed Nicholas Christian to their family in 1958, Anthony Carl in 1959, Gregory Erich in 1961, Vincent Ronald in 1962, and Gretchen Emily in 1968.

Ron graduated from Concordia College in 1955 and earned a Master of Education Degree in 1962 from the University of Illinois. Shortly after graduating from college, Ron accepted a Call to teach at Trinity Lutheran School in Springfield, IL. In 1958, Ron accepted a Call to Trinity Lutheran School in Danville, IL, to be Principal/Teacher. The family moved to Fort Wayne, IN, in 1962, when Ron then accepted a call to Immanuel-St. Michael Lutheran School in Fort Wayne, IN, as a teacher and principal. In 1965, the Harmans moved to Phoenix when Ron accepted the Call to be Principal/Teacher at Christ Church-Lutheran. For thirty-two years, Ron worked tirelessly with many others to build Christ Lutheran School into an institution that would have a profound effect on the lives of thousands of children and their families. Ron retired from the teaching ministry in 1997.

Ron loved the church and studying God's Word. He also spent many years as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship and Lutheran Cursillo. It brought him great joy to help lead men to a deeper understanding of God's Word through many Cursillo weekends. Over the course of more than 50 years, Ron could be found on many Sunday mornings playing the organ to help lead worship in the various churches he served.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, his son, Nicholas, and granddaughter, Sarah. He is survived by sons Anthony (Carrie) Harman of Yuma, Gregory (Lisa) Harman of Phoenix, Rev. Vincent (Tammy) Harman of Yuma and daughter, Gretchen (Dave) Surridge of Phoenix; as well as 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

To God be the glory!

Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Church Lutheran, 3901 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now