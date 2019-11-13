|
Ronald Vern Harman
Phoenix - Ronald Vern Harman passed away on November 8, 2019, and entered into the loving arms of Jesus at the age of 87 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born to Carl and Mildred Harman on July 29, 1932, in Milwaukee, WI. On June 22, 1957, Ron married Evelyn Krentz and they were married for almost 59 years. Ron and Evy welcomed Nicholas Christian to their family in 1958, Anthony Carl in 1959, Gregory Erich in 1961, Vincent Ronald in 1962, and Gretchen Emily in 1968.
Ron graduated from Concordia College in 1955 and earned a Master of Education Degree in 1962 from the University of Illinois. Shortly after graduating from college, Ron accepted a Call to teach at Trinity Lutheran School in Springfield, IL. In 1958, Ron accepted a Call to Trinity Lutheran School in Danville, IL, to be Principal/Teacher. The family moved to Fort Wayne, IN, in 1962, when Ron then accepted a call to Immanuel-St. Michael Lutheran School in Fort Wayne, IN, as a teacher and principal. In 1965, the Harmans moved to Phoenix when Ron accepted the Call to be Principal/Teacher at Christ Church-Lutheran. For thirty-two years, Ron worked tirelessly with many others to build Christ Lutheran School into an institution that would have a profound effect on the lives of thousands of children and their families. Ron retired from the teaching ministry in 1997.
Ron loved the church and studying God's Word. He also spent many years as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship and Lutheran Cursillo. It brought him great joy to help lead men to a deeper understanding of God's Word through many Cursillo weekends. Over the course of more than 50 years, Ron could be found on many Sunday mornings playing the organ to help lead worship in the various churches he served.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, his son, Nicholas, and granddaughter, Sarah. He is survived by sons Anthony (Carrie) Harman of Yuma, Gregory (Lisa) Harman of Phoenix, Rev. Vincent (Tammy) Harman of Yuma and daughter, Gretchen (Dave) Surridge of Phoenix; as well as 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
To God be the glory!
Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Church Lutheran, 3901 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019