Ronald W. Cummings
Apache Jct. - (1937-2019)
Ronald W. Cummings of Apache Junction, Arizona passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Ron was born in Indiana where he lived until 1971 when he moved to Arizona with his wife, Lavina. Ron & Lavina would have celebrated their 57th Wedding anniversary one week after his passing. He was predeceased by his parents, Bert & Madline Cummings, and a younger brother Rocky, his best friend Dale and countless other friends and family.
There will be a celebration of life at Melcher Mortuary located at 6625 E. Main Street, Mesa AZ 85205 at 11:00 a.m., Saturday the 10th of August.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019