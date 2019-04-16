Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Weller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Weller


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Weller Obituary
Ronald Weller

Paradise Valley - Ronald D. Weller was born to Rev. Samuel D. and Nona Teagarden Weller on January 27, 1941 in Pleasanton, Kansas. Ron was passionate about education, his started in Texas and finished in Nebraska being a Cornhusker thru and thru. Ron was a businessman, a natural entrepreneur and started many successful businesses; and was well known in the community. He loved sports, especially football, followed by golfing, fishing and baseball. Ron was so passionate about all things in life and lived it to the fullest. Next to his relationship with God, Ron loved his family and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Jackie, adopted brother David Weller and granddaughter Kara Hodgin. Ron is survived by his loving soul mate Marilyn, daughters Pixie Bickel, Allyson (Joel) Bork, Whitney Weller (Bill); extended children Malinda Hodgin, Malissa Steffes, Maggie (Rick) Reichert, Matthew (Tiffianny) Steffes, Todd (Vicky) Sander and Doug Finical; grandchildren Hailey Bork, Amanda (Maxx) Hickey, Matthew (Stephanie) Bork and Sana Pospishil; extended grandchildren Katie, Kayla and Kylee Hodgin, Catherine Reichert, Eleanor and Leo Steffes and Skyler Finical; great grandchildren Matthew Bowman and expected Hickey twins in June. Ron is also survived by his brother Loren (Carol) Weller, niece Cristen (David) Miller, nephew Jeff (Kimberly) Weller and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. Services will be held, TODAY, Tuesday, April 16th at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria. A very special Thank You to Wayne and Sally Marsh, Rod & Kim Cullum and staff, Dr. David Francyk and staff, Arizona Country Club and Heritage Funeral Chapel for your love and support to our family during this time.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Chapel
Download Now