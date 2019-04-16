|
|
Ronald Weller
Paradise Valley - Ronald D. Weller was born to Rev. Samuel D. and Nona Teagarden Weller on January 27, 1941 in Pleasanton, Kansas. Ron was passionate about education, his started in Texas and finished in Nebraska being a Cornhusker thru and thru. Ron was a businessman, a natural entrepreneur and started many successful businesses; and was well known in the community. He loved sports, especially football, followed by golfing, fishing and baseball. Ron was so passionate about all things in life and lived it to the fullest. Next to his relationship with God, Ron loved his family and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Jackie, adopted brother David Weller and granddaughter Kara Hodgin. Ron is survived by his loving soul mate Marilyn, daughters Pixie Bickel, Allyson (Joel) Bork, Whitney Weller (Bill); extended children Malinda Hodgin, Malissa Steffes, Maggie (Rick) Reichert, Matthew (Tiffianny) Steffes, Todd (Vicky) Sander and Doug Finical; grandchildren Hailey Bork, Amanda (Maxx) Hickey, Matthew (Stephanie) Bork and Sana Pospishil; extended grandchildren Katie, Kayla and Kylee Hodgin, Catherine Reichert, Eleanor and Leo Steffes and Skyler Finical; great grandchildren Matthew Bowman and expected Hickey twins in June. Ron is also survived by his brother Loren (Carol) Weller, niece Cristen (David) Miller, nephew Jeff (Kimberly) Weller and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. Services will be held, TODAY, Tuesday, April 16th at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria. A very special Thank You to Wayne and Sally Marsh, Rod & Kim Cullum and staff, Dr. David Francyk and staff, Arizona Country Club and Heritage Funeral Chapel for your love and support to our family during this time.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 16, 2019